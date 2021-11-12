Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 22,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

