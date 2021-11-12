Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Generac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Generac by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $5.69 on Friday, reaching $444.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,032. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

