Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 211.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,463,000 after acquiring an additional 232,752 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 70,471 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 58,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,283,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

