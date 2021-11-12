Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after buying an additional 191,777 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,033,000 after buying an additional 795,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $243,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $560,403.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $120,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 264,847 shares of company stock valued at $43,063,706 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.21. 2,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,302. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.15 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.58.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.