Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,504,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,660,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.95. 1,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,953. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.60. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.92 and a beta of 0.95.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAA. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

