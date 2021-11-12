Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Anavex Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 49,915 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 93,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.70. 1,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,374. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.68. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

