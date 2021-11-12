Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86. 4 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 18.60% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

