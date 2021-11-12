Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $210.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.