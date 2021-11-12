Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Vital Farms updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $19.24 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $772.89 million, a P/E ratio of 101.27 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37.

In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vital Farms stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VITL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

