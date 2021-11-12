Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Vital Farms updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $19.24 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $772.89 million, a P/E ratio of 101.27 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37.
In other Vital Farms news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on VITL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
