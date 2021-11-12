Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Shares Down 45%

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC) shares were down 45% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 6,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 2,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Vivic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVC)

Vivic Corp. engages in the tourism business. It also involves in the research and development of yacht manufacturing, tourism, pier, real estate operations, and application of new energy saving technologies. The company was founded on February 16, 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.