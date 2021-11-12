Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.56. 91,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 108,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

About Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

