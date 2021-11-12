Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $383.09

Volex plc (LON:VLX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.09 ($5.01) and traded as high as GBX 444.50 ($5.81). Volex shares last traded at GBX 403 ($5.27), with a volume of 3,145,576 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Volex in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 441.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 383.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £639.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

