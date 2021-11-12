Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VNNVF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday. Warburg Research raised Vonovia to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

OTCMKTS:VNNVF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $58.89 and a 52-week high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

