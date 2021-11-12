Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vor Biopharma stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.