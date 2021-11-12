voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 80.89% and a negative return on equity of 78.21%.

Shares of VJET opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in voxeljet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of voxeljet worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VJET shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

