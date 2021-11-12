voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 78.21% and a negative net margin of 80.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ VJET traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,723. voxeljet has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in voxeljet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of voxeljet worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

