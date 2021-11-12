Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $12.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.78.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 186.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 360.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 111,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

VYGR stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

