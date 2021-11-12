Vroom, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vroom in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.48) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.28). Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.64. Vroom has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 15.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,794,000 after buying an additional 2,456,739 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,882,000 after purchasing an additional 595,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,021,000 after purchasing an additional 889,998 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at $180,219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 331.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares in the last quarter.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

