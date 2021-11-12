Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.77)-$(0.70) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.69). The company issued revenue guidance of $865-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.53 million.Vroom also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.700 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on VRM shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.92.

NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.35. 52,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

