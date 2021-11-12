Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Wabash National alerts:

NYSE:WNC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. 239,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,884. The stock has a market cap of $908.66 million, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.