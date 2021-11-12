Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €195.00 by Barclays

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €195.00 ($229.41) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €162.64 ($191.34).

WCH stock traded down €1.60 ($1.88) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €164.25 ($193.24). 92,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €155.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €140.04. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €83.18 ($97.86) and a one year high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

