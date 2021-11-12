Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.60 ($32.47).

Shares of WAC opened at €26.90 ($31.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.36. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 52 week high of €30.46 ($35.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

