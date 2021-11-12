Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.60 ($32.47).

Shares of WAC opened at €26.90 ($31.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.36. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 52 week high of €30.46 ($35.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.