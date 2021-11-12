Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $166.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

WD opened at $148.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.61. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $149.80.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

