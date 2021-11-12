Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,096,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,537,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRC opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.51. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $13.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

