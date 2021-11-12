Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total transaction of $2,618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,698 shares of company stock worth $24,829,536 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $131.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -286.07 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

