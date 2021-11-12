Walleye Capital LLC Grows Holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of The India Fund worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Get The India Fund alerts:

Shares of IFN stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.