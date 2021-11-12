Walleye Capital LLC Has $934,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,698. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $74.55 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

