Warburg Research Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €119.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €113.18 ($133.16).

ETR:RHM opened at €86.84 ($102.16) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €69.00 ($81.18) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €83.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

