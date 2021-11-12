Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €55.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($42.24) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.19 ($51.99).

United Internet stock opened at €34.45 ($40.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.49. United Internet has a 12-month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12-month high of €39.34 ($46.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

