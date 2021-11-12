Warburg Research Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €65.50 ($77.06) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.00 ($87.06).

Shares of Scout24 stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, reaching €62.84 ($73.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. Scout24 has a one year low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a one year high of €73.36 ($86.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.16.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

