Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Warby Parker updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WRBY stock traded up $6.45 on Friday, reaching $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 82,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,769. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $59.91.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 109,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,938,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Cowen started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

