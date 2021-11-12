Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HCC. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 75,648 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 328,234 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $2,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

