WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.12 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

