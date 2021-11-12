Wedbush Downgrades Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Sell

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRPL. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.41 million, a PE ratio of 150.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

