Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Methanex (MX)

Methanex (TSE: MX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/29/2021 – Methanex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$67.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Methanex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$76.50 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$59.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Methanex stock remained flat at $C$57.81 on Friday. 52,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,200. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of C$37.85 and a 12 month high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.39.

In other Methanex news, Director Rudinauth Chadee bought 1,451 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total transaction of C$80,213.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$634,688.53.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

