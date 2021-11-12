Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Methanex (MX)

Methanex (TSE: MX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/29/2021 – Methanex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$67.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Methanex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$76.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$59.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – Methanex was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/15/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Methanex stock remained flat at $C$57.81 on Friday. 52,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,200. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of C$37.85 and a 12 month high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.39.
In other Methanex news, Director Rudinauth Chadee bought 1,451 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,845.76. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total transaction of C$80,213.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$634,688.53.
