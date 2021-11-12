Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ARC Resources (ARX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ARC Resources (TSE: ARX):
- 11/9/2021 – ARC Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.
- 11/8/2021 – ARC Resources was given a new C$17.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$20.00 to C$21.00.
- 11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00.
- 10/18/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$22.00.
- 10/7/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – ARC Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 9/28/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00.
- 9/27/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2021 – ARC Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
- 9/15/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
ARC Resources stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.50. The company had a trading volume of 570,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.90. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.68 and a 12 month high of C$13.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion and a PE ratio of 52.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 102.93%.
