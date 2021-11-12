Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ARC Resources (ARX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ARC Resources (TSE: ARX):

11/9/2021 – ARC Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

11/8/2021 – ARC Resources was given a new C$17.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

10/18/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$22.00.

10/7/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – ARC Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/28/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

9/27/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – ARC Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

9/15/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

ARC Resources stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.50. The company had a trading volume of 570,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.90. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.68 and a 12 month high of C$13.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion and a PE ratio of 52.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 102.93%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

