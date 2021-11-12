Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HSBC from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.
Shares of WB opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Weibo has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $64.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,089 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 15,860.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
