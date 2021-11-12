Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HSBC from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

Shares of WB opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Weibo has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 38,089 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 15,860.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

