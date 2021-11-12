Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $254.55 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of -295.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.19.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

