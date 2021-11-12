Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,750 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,048,000 after purchasing an additional 77,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $67.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

