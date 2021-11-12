Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at $58,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 72.7% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 24.0% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,360,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 126,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Incyte by 94,181.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $65.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

