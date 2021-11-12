Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in J. National Pension Service increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 120,523.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE J opened at $144.60 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.29. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.