Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 104,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

OTLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.43.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 11.30 on Friday. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of 11.23 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is 14.83.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

