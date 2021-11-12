WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their speculative buy rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.10 million.

