WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Buys 560,000 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 124.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 2.8% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned about 0.20% of Linde worth $291,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 134.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $335.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.59.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.71.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

