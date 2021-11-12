Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 67,061 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,061 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $244,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 84.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $102,000.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $240.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $189.98 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.85 and its 200 day moving average is $225.49.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

