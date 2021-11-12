Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 22,459 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 492,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $215,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 135.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 158.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWW opened at $484.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $484.77.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

