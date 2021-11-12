Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 580,100 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,388,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580,100 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of The Charles Schwab worth $246,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after buying an additional 291,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.48.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $2,031,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,302,939 shares of company stock valued at $103,427,295 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

