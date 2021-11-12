Wells Fargo & Company Raises International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $170.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IFF. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.56.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF opened at $150.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $103.94 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. Rudius Management LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,096,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.