WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 597,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $21,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.88 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

