Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

NYSE WES traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. 6,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,438. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 3.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

WES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

